This is a roundup of articles from the openSUSE community listed on planet.opensuse.org. This community blog feed aggregator lists the featured highlights below from Nov. 13 - 19.

This week highlights seven Tumbleweed snapshots for week 46 headlined by KDE Gear 26.08.3, Mesa 26.2.6, OpenSSH 10.6p2 and Linux Kernel 7.3.3, along with the candidates for the 2026 openSUSE Board election and the news that XWayland now loads only when needed in Plasma 6.9. It also covers the October Kudos report, an extended Leap 16.1 retrospective survey and a look back at Open Open and OpenAlt 2026 in Brno, plus Seabass 1.0, the new KDE chess tournament manager Chessament, two Open Build Service updates and more.

Here is a summary and links for each post:

The KDE Blog translates Nate Graham’s “This Week in Plasma” edition, whose headline achievement is that XWayland now loads only when needed instead of running constantly, which arrives with Plasma 6.9. It also covers Plasma 6.9 interface refinements, a Frameworks 6.33 tooltip fix, a Qt 6.13 focus-color correction and bug fixes across Plasma 6.6.8, 6.7.7, 6.8.3, 6.8.4 and 6.9. Performance work includes faster Spectacle startup, a quicker Add Widgets sidebar and a fallback terminal for the Plasma login manager.

openSUSE News introduces the five candidates running for three seats on the openSUSE Board in the 2026 election, which is open to eligible active members until Nov. 26 at 23:59 UTC. The candidates are Geetansh Geetansh Goyal, Ihno Krumreich, Jeff Mahoney, Martin Pluskal and Shobha Tyagi, and the post encourages members to read their platforms and ask questions about topics such as AI guidelines, the governance proposal, SUSEID and a possible independent legal entity.

The KDE Blog presents episode 78 of the KDE Express podcast, titled “Plasma 6.8 after Akademy-es 2026,” in which David Marzal reviews the state of the KDE community after the Madrid gathering. The episode covers Firefox performance work, KGamma2 for Wayland monitor colors, an upcoming KDE Connect redesign, KDE’s new priority goals, SteamOS 3.9 and Plasma 6.8 improvements such as multi-GPU performance and click-by-dwell accessibility.

openSUSE News announces that the Leap 16.1 retrospective survey has been extended for one week, until Nov. 30. It asks anyone who installed, upgraded, migrated to or tried Leap 16.1 to share feedback on Immutable Mode, migration from Leap Micro 6.2, appliance images, Agama, desktops, hardware requirements and the release process, with the results feeding into Leap 16.2.

Victorhck’s blog explains how to connect the Strawberry music player to a Navidrome server on GNU/Linux using the Subsonic protocol. It walks through Tools → Configuration → Streaming → Subsonic, entering the server URL, username and password, testing the connection and then browsing the remote collection from Strawberry’s sidebar.

Alessandro demonstrates a 20-billion-parameter language model running at about 30 tokens per second on 16 CPU cores and 32 GB of RAM without a dedicated GPU, using MultiCortex OS. The article discusses new U.S. export licensing rules affecting Brazil, the role of oneAPI, OpenVINO and oneDNN in CPU inference, and why software efficiency and local deployment matter for Brazilian AI projects.

The KDE Blog reports the first update to the Tellico 4.3 branch, KDE’s collection manager and database editor. The release expands import field values, fixes a crash from re-entrant image loading and Collectorz image paths, corrects table colors in the Video template and repairs OMDb search results. Baltasar Ortega also looks back at Tellico’s Qt 6 and Frameworks 6 consolidation and its approaching 25th anniversary.

Victorhck’s blog shares Cul de Sac, a website that collects deliberately useless but entertaining pages to visit while waiting for a cloud outage or a long compile to finish. The post notes that the site offers a new random link with each “next” click, a full directory of submissions and a way to save favorites, and reflects on the value of playful, non-productive corners of the web.

The KDE Blog announces Chessament 1.0, the first stable release of Manuel Alcaraz Zambrano’s KDE application for running chess tournaments. It supports the full event lifecycle from registration to final standings using the Swiss system, can import official FIDE rating lists and promises backward compatibility for tournament files. The source is available from KDE’s download servers, KDE Applications and Invent.

Open Build Service describes a redesign of its request list aimed at showing enough information to recognize a request at a glance and open it quickly. The post reviews how the request index has evolved since the new UI was introduced in August 2024 and explains the latest usability changes.

Sebastian Kügler’s blog announces Seabass 1.0, a cross-platform DJ toolbox he built to sync cue points and manage libraries across Denon and Pioneer/AlphaTheta hardware. It keeps DeviceLibrary, OneLibrary and Engine databases in sync, and adds library exploration, backup, transfer, USB health checks and animated playback built on beatgrid and waveform data. The post also explains how KDE’s Craft project and CI infrastructure produce the Linux, macOS and Windows builds, and notes that rekordbox is still needed for initial import and analysis.

openSUSE News reports the October 2026 Kudos results: 23 users received 58 kudos and 173 contributors earned 209 badges. The Indonesian Team led with 18 kudos, Lubos Kocman followed with six, and the report highlights milestone badges including 100 and 1,000 Tumbleweed contributions and a new 10,000-contribution tier.

Zoltán Balogh’s blog describes building a functional binary coverage dashboard in Grafana for a new openQA job group covering openSUSE’s QA factory. He notes that he also uses Grafana at home to monitor his hot water boiler’s temperature, showing how the same tooling serves both professional test metrics and simple personal monitoring.

Tumbleweed – Review of the Week 2026/46

Dominique Leuenberger and Victorhck review the seven snapshots (1105, 1106, 1107, 1108, 1109, 1110 and 1111) for week 46, headlined by KDE Gear 26.08.3, Mesa 26.2.6, OpenSSH 10.6p2, Linux Kernel 7.3.3 and GStreamer 1.28.9. They also cover AppStream 1.2.2, HarfBuzz 15.1.0, Docker Compose 5.7.0, Ansible 14.6.0 and a preview of staging work including Plasma 6.8.3, Telegram Desktop 7.4.3, systemd 262.2, Ruby 4.1 and ICU 79.1.

openSUSE News recaps a busy weekend at Open Open and OpenAlt 2026 in Brno, where Dan Čermák gave a keynote and openSUSE ran a booth with a quiz, stickers and Geeko plushies. The post highlights conversations about potential legal and community partnerships, the Robotárna children’s programming and robotics track, plans for a junior track at openSUSE Conference 2027 in Prague and ideas for growing local events.

Open Build Service publishes a post-mortem of a Nov. 3 service degradation on build.opensuse.org in which some users saw 500 errors for about an hour after a deployment. It explains how the problem was detected and mitigated and what changes are being made to prevent similar failures in future releases.

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