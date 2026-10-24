openSUSE Board Election 2026 Begins

The openSUSE Election Committee has announced the start of the 2026 openSUSE Board Election. Three Board seats are up for election, and all eligible openSUSE members are encouraged to take part.

The openSUSE Board asked for the election to be completed by Dec. 1, 2026, as outlined in Board ticket #108. More information is available on the openSUSE wiki.

Election Timeline

Oct. 24, 2026: Election announced; call for nominations and applications for Board candidacy; membership drive begins

Election announced; call for nominations and applications for Board candidacy; membership drive begins Nov. 14, 2026: Final list of candidates announced; campaign begins; membership database sealed (new members can still apply and vote, but can no longer run as candidates in this election)

Final list of candidates announced; campaign begins; membership database sealed (new members can still apply and vote, but can no longer run as candidates in this election) Nov. 15, 2026: Ballots open; campaign continues

Ballots open; campaign continues Nov. 22, 2026: Ballots close

Ballots close Nov. 23, 2026: Election results announced

How to Participate

The Election Committee encourages all eligible openSUSE members to consider standing for election or nominating fellow community members. Serving on the Board is an opportunity to contribute to the direction and governance of the openSUSE Project.

To stand for election, send your application to both:

project@lists.opensuse.org

election-officials@opensuse.org

Election Platforms

All candidates are expected to publish an election platform introducing themselves, their involvement in the openSUSE Project, and their motivation and priorities for serving on the Board. An example platform from the previous election is available on the wiki.

Platforms should be published before the final candidate list is announced on Nov. 14.

Election Rules

According to the openSUSE Board Election Rules, the nomination period may be extended if not enough candidates come forward. Any changes to the schedule will be communicated accordingly. The sitting Board may also appoint members to fill vacant seats if not enough candidates are elected.

The original announcement was sent to the project mailing list.