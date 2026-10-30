Planet News Roundup

This is a roundup of articles from the openSUSE community listed on planet.opensuse.org. This community blog feed aggregator lists the featured highlights below from Oct. 23 - 29.

This week highlights five Tumbleweed snapshots for week 43 headlined by KDE Plasma 6.8.0, Qt 6.12.0, Linux Kernel 7.2.11 and PHP 8.5.12, which fixes the critical “PHP2Shell” vulnerabilities, along with the second Plasma 6.8 update, Agama 25, the announcement that esLibre 2027 will be held in Barcelona, the Akademy-es 2026 Madrid group photos, the start of the 2026 openSUSE Board Election, a guide to installing VMware Remote Console on Tumbleweed, the final days of Slimbook Days, Linux Saloon 225 and a GNU/Linux València gaming event.

Here is a summary and links for each post:

The KDE Blog highlights the final days of Slimbook Days, running Oct. 19-31 with discounts across the Slimbook lineup. Baltasar Ortega notes that Slimbook tunes its Linux systems for full GNU/Linux compatibility and that component prices keep rising, so waiting for a short-term drop is unlikely to pay off. He also states that the post is not sponsored and that his relationship with Slimbook is that of a regular customer and friend.

The KDE Blog announces that the esLibre 2027 congress will take place in Barcelona on April 9 and 10 at the Historic Building of the University of Barcelona. It notes that the event is being organized with Barcelona Free Software and the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science, recaps the conference’s history since 2019 and advises attendees to book accommodation early.

The KDE Blog announces Plasma 6.8.2, the second bugfix update to Plasma 6.8, released on Oct. 27, 2026. It recaps the 6.8 highlights, including the Hanabi wallpaper, Nepali calendar support, GTK4 decoration fixes, Discover’s AppStream previews, the redesigned Flatpak permissions page and DrKonqi improvements.

Nathan Wolf’s blog explains how to install VMware Remote Console (VMRC) on openSUSE Tumbleweed from a .bundle installer that requires root access. It notes that VMRC helps manage ESXi and vSphere virtual machines with features such as USB redirection and improves efficiency for users working in non-native Linux environments.

The KDE Blog shares the official group photo from Akademy-es 2026 Madrid, taken after Saturday’s talks in the Sierra de Madrid. Baltasar Ortega highlights the mix of familiar and new faces and says he is already looking forward to Akademy-es 2027.

The KDE Blog shares a group photo from Akademy-es 2026 Madrid as the event closes with a hiking outing, showing attendees alongside cakes marking the 20th anniversary of Akademy-es and KDE’s 30th anniversary. Baltasar Ortega, who could not attend, describes the gathering as intimate and waits for the videos and presentation materials.

Nathan Wolf’s blog recaps Linux Saloon 225, where Mike Chilson demonstrated DevsFTP and participants discussed backup solutions and their Linux experiences. The show invites community suggestions for future application topics and shares project links for continued learning.

openSUSE News announces the start of the 2026 openSUSE Board Election, with three Board seats up for election and a target completion date of Dec. 1, 2026. It lists the timeline from nominations on Oct. 24 through results on Nov. 23 and explains how eligible members can stand for election and publish a platform.

The KDE Blog translates Nate Graham’s latest “This Week in Plasma,” covering the Plasma 6.9 work that followed the 6.8 release. It highlights Wayland Picture-in-Picture support enabled by default in KWin, per-screen-layout window size and position memory, browser integration improvements and a long list of Plasma 6.8.1 and 6.8.2 bug fixes.

Tumbleweed – Review of the Week 2026/43

Dominique Leuenberger and Victorhck detail the five snapshots (1016, 1017, 1018, 1020 and 1021) and major arrivals such as KDE Plasma 6.8.0, Qt 6.12.0, Linux Kernel 7.2.11, Mesa 26.2.5 and PHP 8.5.12, which fixes the critical “PHP2Shell” remote code execution flaws. They also cover curl 8.23.0, Mozilla Firefox 158.0, polkit 128, containerd 2.3.3, systemd 261.4 and Memtest86+ 9.00, and preview staging work on GNOME 51.1, Linux Kernel 7.3.0, Ruby 4.0.9, Go 1.27.3 and VirtualBox 7.2.22.

The KDE Blog announces a GNU/Linux València event on Oct. 30 at Las Naves in Valencia, starting with a 17:00 install and help workshop followed by an 18:30 talk on the past, present and future of gaming on Linux. The free event covers tools such as Wine and Proton, the Steam Deck and challenges such as anti-cheat support.

Victorhck’s blog announces Agama 25, the first release after openSUSE Leap 16.1 and the start of work toward Tumbleweed, Slowroll and Leap 16.2. It adds a terminal in the web interface, an exit option before installation begins, searchable multi-select port selection and reduced reliance on YaST packages.

View more blogs or learn to publish your own on planet.opensuse.org.